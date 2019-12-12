Peterborough table tennis club in British League action on Saturday

Have your say

Archway Peterborough take on North Ayrshire in their debut home match of this season’s Premier Division of the Senior British League on Saturday (December 14. 3pm)

The Archway line up for this eagerly awaited match will be selected from a strong and youthful squad.

The players are: Jiawang Song (former Chinese junior international), Chris Doran (England number 6) Callum Evans (Wales number one) and rising local star, Adam Jepson (Cambridgeshire champion).

Archway will be looking to put the narrow 4-3 defeat to Ormeau (Ireland) in their opening league match firmly behind them.

The club see this as a good opportunity to get their season under way and put down a marker as genuine challengers for the end of season honours.

The match takes place at the club’s home venue 282-286 Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough, PE1 2ND.

Spectators are welcome to attend – entry is free of charge - and are guaranteed an action-packed afternoon of top class, international table tennis.