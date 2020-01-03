Peterborough Sports’ promotion credentials to be put to the test, Stamford AFC’s unbeaten away record under threat, home game against strugglers for Yaxley

Have your say

Peterborough Sports’ promotion credentials face a severe examination in January as they face a run of five successive away matches in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Sports are third in their first season at step three level. They travel to Rushall Olympic tomorrow (January 4) in the first of their road matches.

Sports started a new decade with a 1-1 home draw with potential promotion rivals Biggleswade Town on New Year’s Day.

Yaxley will hope to get back to winning ways in Division One Central as they host struggling St Neots at the Decker Bus Stadium (3pm).

Promortion-hunting Stamford AFC have an awkward Northern Premier League South East Divison game at Ilkeston. The Daniels are unbeaten away from home this season.

Fixtures

Saturday, January 4

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Rushall Olympic v Peterborough Sports.

Division One Central: Yaxley v St Neots.

NORTHERN Premier LEAGUE

South East Division: Ilkeston v Stamford, Loughborough Dynamo v Spalding, Wisbech v Worksop.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping v Cogenoe, Holbeach v Oadby, Loughborough Uni v Peterborough Northern Star, Pinchbeck v ON Chenecks.

Division One: Blackstones v St Andrews, Bourne v Rushden & Higham, Harrowby v Whittlesey.