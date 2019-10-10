Peterborough Rugby Club need to shake off a bad habit, Peterborough Lions need to find some more players

Peterborough Rugby Club have developed a bad habit they need to shake off quickly if they are to make an impression on Midlands Division One East this season.

Borough lost, for the fourth time in five outings, at home to Rugby Lions last weekend when a familar failing was again on show.

Action from Borough v Rugby Lions at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

A sluggish start enabled the visitors to Fengate to take a healthy half-time lead before Borough ‘won’ the second-half by playing with plenty of spirit and aggression. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough for even a bonus point as Rugby emerged 27-19 winners.

It doesn’t get any easier this Saturday (October 12) either as Borough travel to league leaders Syston who stretched their 100 per cent winning run to five matches by inflicting a first defeat of the season on Oundle last weekend.

“It was the same old story,” Borough coach Phil Powell stated. “We started slowly, they got ahead and by the time we got going it was too late.

“We were a little unfortunate to have two tries wiped out in the first-half. I’m not criticising the officials as they were probably 50/50 calls that just didn’t go in our favour this time. If we had been given the tries we would have been level at the interval and momentum would have been with us.

“We dug in though and kept plugging away, unfortunately we even fell just short of winning a bonus point.

“It’s another tough one this weekend as Syston are flying. I’ve done my research and they have some big boys in the pack and flair in the backs, but we have players coming back so I expect us to be competitive.”

Peterborough Lions suffered the indignity of a points deduction after calling off their Midlands Premier Division trip to Newport last weekend.

Newport confirmed Lions cried off after failing to raise a team

Lions have dropped to the bottom of the table after being hit with a five-point fine ahead of a home game with Nuneaton on Saturday (3pm).

Club chairman and main spokesman Andy Moore is in Japan for the World Cup.