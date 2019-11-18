Peterborough RUFC turn a comfortable win into an agonising defeat and Peterborough Lions lose a star player after a crushing defeat

Peterborough RUFC travelled to Lutterworth on Saturday (November 16) in confident mood after the previous week’s impressive display and draw against Midlands Division One East leaders Derby.

And had the full time whistle been blown after 40 minutes the visiting side would have been more than happy as they went into the break well on top with a 16-0 lead.

However a poor second-half performance in which Lutterworth scored five tries, saw the home side secure a 27-26 victory with a last-gasp try.

Borough went ahead with a penalty from impressive fly-half Matt Newman after 10 minutes and spent most of the next 20 minutes camped in the Lutterworth half. They were further rewarded with another Newman penalty and then, for the second week in a row, Ben Higton crashed over for a try which was converted by Newman to put the city side 13-0 in the lead.

Lutterworth started to come back into it, but stout defending kept the home side at bay. On the stroke of half-time Borough were awarded a penalty on the half-way line and once again Newman put in a huge kick to put Borough in charge at the break.

In the second-half Lutterworth made a couple of changes, upped their game and were rewarded with two quickfire tries to bring them back in contention. Borough then regained their composure and an individual try from second row Sam Crooks increased their lead to 23-10, with Newman adding the conversion.

Borough then proceeded to lose their shape and discipline, suffered two yellow cards for Mooki Tshepo Otto and Lance Charity, and it was no surprise to see Lutterworth score another two tries to put them within one point at 22-23.

The tables then turned again with another successful long range Newman penalty, but in the final minute Lutterworth claimed the winning score to give them a narrow 27-26 victory.

Peterborough Lions crashed to a 71-0 defeat at second-placed Sheffield in the Midlands Premier Division and must now face unbeaten leaders Bourneville at Bretton Park on Saturday (November 23) without Aussie ace Oakeley Mellish who has returned home.