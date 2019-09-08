Peterborough RUFC fall to an agonising defeat while Peterborough Lions are thrashed

Peterborough fell to a late converted try in their first Midlands Division One outing of the season at Old Northamptonians yesterday (September 7).

It was made worse by the fact that Borough had fought back to control the game after being 12-0 down after only five minutes.

Marius Andrijauskas in lineout action for Peterborough Lions at Bromsgrove. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Old Northamptonians came flying out the blocks and before Borough woke up they had scored twice.

However on 14 minutes Borough replied with a well taken try by debutant Aram Jones, but it was not long before ONs capitalized on more poor tackling to go 19-5 ahead.

Both sides were trying to play an open game and another debutant, prop, Joe Johnstone, bundled over to make the score 19-10.

ONs, playing down the slope were not finished, and on the stroke of half-time gave Peterborough a mountain to climb by scoring another try to increase their advantage to 14 points.

A half-time talking to by coach Phil Powell saw a much improved Borough performance, and the introduction of centre Ryan Morris gave Borough much more cohesion going forward.

It was therefore no surprise when winger Smedley finished off a fine move on 50 minutes, with the conversion by Newman giving Borough a lifeline.

The Borough boys were now stamping their authority on the tiring ONs side and the impressive Johnstone charged over again to reduce the deficit to two points. Shortly afterwards Borough were awarded a penalty which Newman successfully kicked to give the city side the lead.

Borough thought they had the game in the bag when Levan Stapleton scored to put Borough ahead by 30-24. However Stapleton was then penalised for an over exuberant celebration, and from the resulting scrum on halfway, Borough completely switched off and allowed the home no 8 to break through numerous attempts to tackle him, scoring under the posts. With the conversion added the home side slipped into a fortunate one point lead.

Although Borough tried their hardest to grab a late score, it was not to be and for the second year running, left Northampton being defeated by one point.

Powell was left disappointed by what was a fairly disjointed display, but in particular dismayed by his teams poor tackling, which was the main contributing factor to this close defeat.

Borough will regroup, and next week entertain newly promoted Olney at Fortress Fengate (September 14).

Peterborough Lions were thrashed 49-5 at Bromsgrove in their opening Midlands Premier Division game yesterday. Micah Lestrade scored the Lions try.