Peterborough RUFC battle to victory in atrocious conditions at basement club

In atrocious conditions, and on a pitch that was barely playable, Peterborough RUFC secured a close and hard fought victory over Midlands Division One basement side Wellingborough on Saturday (October 26).

In a very scrappy affair, both sides struggled to cope with the driving rain and strong wind with the result being a stop start affair with lots of scrums, an area where Borough were dominant, with returning prop Daniel O’Connell big influence.

Like the previous week, Borough got off to the worst possible start, and although playing down the slope with the elements behind them, a lack of tackling allowed Wellingborough the opportunity to sweep upfield and score in the third minute.

Gradually Borough started to gain control of the game and it was from territorial advantage they were awarded a penalty which Matt Newman kicked to bring the visitors back to 3-5.

With the pressure that the Borough pack were putting Wellingborough under it was inevitable that their defence would be breached, and on 35 minutes second row Josh Myles ploughed over the line and Newman converted to put Borough ahead 10-5.

Those on the touchline were not wholly convinced that this slender lead was enough to take into the second-half, but a huge defensive effort thwarted Wellingborough at every opportunity and in fact towards the end Borough became more dominant and were camped on the home side’s try line for long periods.

Coach Powell played fly half and the ball rarely travelled beyond him, although flying winger Mooki Tshepo Otto almost scored a brilliant try after breaking from his own 22.

But in a game littered with errors it would be wrong to single any one person out for praise. This was a great team effort that highlighted the great spirit that is within the whole club at present. There were also great wins for the second team against Old Northamptonians, and alsoo for The Academy, also at home versus St Neots.

Peterborough Lions were frustrated their bottom-of-the-table Midlands Premier Division clash at South Leicester was postponed three hours before kick-off last Saturday.

They are due to play their previously postponed match at Newport this Saturday.