Peterborough RUFC back to winning ways, but Peterborough Lions are thrashed again

Peterborough Rugby Union Club recorded a much-needed Midlands Division One East win over Towcestrians at Fengate on Saturday (October 20).

Borough snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Towcestrians 29-24. They also scored four tries to collect a bonus points.

Action from Borough v Towcestrians. Photo: David Lowndes,

With many changes due to injury and unavailability Borough started slowly and they were quickly exposed by the visitors when missed tackles allowed the visitors to score an early try in the corner after only three minutes.

However, Borough gradually worked their way into the visitors 22 and were rewarded when Matt Newman kicked a penalty to make the score 3-5.

The home side gradually started to take control and although the game remained disjointed, on 30 minutes a smooth backs move saw winger Mooki Tshepo Otto touch down and Newman added the conversion.

Five minutes later scrum half Jack Balaham spotted a gap in the Towcestrians defence and scampered over, and shortly after another fine move in the backs ended with Ryan Morris scoring with Newman adding the conversion to complete the first half with Borough well worth their 22-5 lead.

Roy Lolesio (white) scores Lions' try at Paviors. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Towcestrians started the second half strongly and on 46 minutes reduced the deficit to 22-12

Borough reacted well and went further ahead with a superb individual try by Newman, which he then converted. This gave the home side the bonus point they strived and should have seen them out of sight of the visitors.

Borough though went through a period of ill discipline, giving away penalties and territory which resulted in Towcestrians reducing the deficit on 63 minutes and then on 70 minutes getting within one score of Borough at 29-24.

The Fengate men realised they were in a real dog fight and with skipper Crooks leading by example quelled the threat posed by a resurgent Towcestrians side.

Time and time again they turned over the visitors possession with Dewi Pearce, Jamie Dingle, Chayne Loades, and Zak Mcclure leading by example.

Both captain George Offer and coach Phil Powell who started his second game in succession at fly half, were pleased to get the much needed bonus point win, but will be looking for a more clinical performance in next weeks visit to Wellingborough.

There was more misery for Peterborough Lions in the Midlands Premier Division though as they went down 98-7 at Paviors to make it six straight defeats.

Roy Lolesio scored the Lions try. Lions are on -5 points and rock bottom, even below South Leicester who have lost all seven matches, the latest a 240-0 loss at Bromsgrove!