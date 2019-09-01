Peterborough rowing star claims a fifth World Championship title

Former Peterborough City Rowing Club star James Fox is a World Champion again.

Fox, who attended Jack Hunt School, was part of a GB mixed quad who stormed to a gold medal in Linz, Austria yesterday (August 31). They won the final by the huge margin of 12 seconds to stretch an unbeaten record that has already lasted for eight years.

The Gold medal winning GB mixed quad. James Fox is in the middle. Photo: Clare Fox.

The crew of Fox, Ellen Buttrick, Giedre Rakauskaite, Ollie Stanhope and cox Erin Wysocki-Jones had smashed their own world record in a semi-final success on Thursday.

Fox has now won five World Championshop titles and an Olympic gold.

Wysocki-Jones said: “We have a really exceptional crew dynamic, everyone brings their own specialties to the boat and when we come together and click it’s really magic.”

“It has been an incredible Championships for the four - Paralympic qualification, a world best time and winning the gold medal today. We have all trained so hard this season with athletes coming back from injury and it feels fantastic to finish the Championships on such a high.”