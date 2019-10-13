Peterborough Phantoms shock the league leaders ahead of a Sunday derby match

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms collected a first away win of the NIHL National Division season in style last night (October 12).

The city men swept to a 4-1 success against a Sheffield Steeldogs side who hit the ice in top spot.

But it was Phantoms who dominated proceedings at IceSheffield after being given the perfect start by Jarvis Hunt’s early opener.

A powerplay strike from Glenn Billing doubled the lead later in the first period before Ash Calvert dragged the Steeldogs back into contention early in the second session.

But Phantoms soon restored their authority with Martins Susters getting in on the act little more than two minutes later before Petr Stepanek completed the scoring.

The city club will now attempt to complete a first four-point weekend of the 2019/20 campaign tonight (October 13).

They host struggling Milton Keynes Lightning at Planet Ice (5.30pm) in the first derby date since the Buckinghamshire side returned to the second tier of the sport after two seasons in the top flight.

Phantoms have won all three previous home outings this term against Bracknell, Basingstoke and Leeds.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

SHEFFIELD

23.05 Calvert ass: Danecek

PHANTOMS

2.11 Hunt unassisted

15.16 Billing (PP) ass: J. Ferrara/Norton

25.51 Susters ass: Robson/Buglass

31.25 Stepanek ass: Susters

Men-of-the-match

SHEFFIELD – James Spurr

PHANTOMS – Petr Stepanek