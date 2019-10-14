Peterborough Phantoms emulate Peterborough United by drubbing MK

Anything Peterborough United can do, Peterborough Phantoms can do too.

The city’s ice hockey stars followed the lead of their footballing counterparts when dishing out a derby drubbing to opposition from Milton Keynes last night (October 13).

Phantoms Will Weldon battles with former Phantom Leigh Jamieson. Photo: Tom Scott.

Phantoms despatched the Lightning in the same impressive manner and by the same emphatic 4-0 scoreline that Posh destroyed the Dons back in August.

Victory for Slava Koulikov’s men also completed a first four-point weekend of the inaugural NIHL National Division campaign after a terrific 4-1 triumph against then leaders Sheffield on the road the previous night.

The Phantoms chief’s call for more goals was answered as they found the twine eight times across the weekend, while only one goal was conceded at the other end with netminder Jordan Marr celebrating a 14-shot shut-out against Milton Keynes.

“It was great to get our first win on the road on Saturday against the team who started the night in first place,” said Koulikov.

Phantoms Nathan Pollard is floored by MK's Lewis Christie. Photo: Tom Scott.

“And we followed it up with another really good result and performance at home against MK in a derby.

“We couldn’t have asked for any more from the weekend than four points and I’m delighted for all the guys.

“It is good for the confidence and morale in the team and hopefully we can keep building the momentum.”

Phantoms were dominant from start to finish at Planet Ice but had to wait until just past the mid-point of the contest to break the resistance of impressive Lightning netminder Brandon Stones.

A thunderbolt through traffic from big Petr Stepanek did the trick’ and it was followed by an equally as powerful blast from fellow import Ales Padelek in the final minute of the second period.

That effort snapped a five-game goal drought for the Czech veteran who had only struck once previously this season and had also seen a penalty shot kept out by Stones in the opening period - one of many terrific stops from the formidable last line of Lightning defence.

Phantoms then sealed victory with two goals in the space of 47 seconds late in the third period. Padelek put away a fine Glenn Billing pass before Stepanek put the final strike on a plate for Martins Susters.

And the displays of import aces Padelek and Stepanek drew high praise from Koulikov, who added: “Petr has been fantastic since the beginning of the season.

“We all know he is a real threat and he is picking up a lot of points for us.

“‘Padi’ has great ability, huge experience and a work ethic which is second to none.

“The goals had been missing for him, but he scored two last night at really important times in the game.

“We were always the better team but at 0-0 and 1-0 you always worry because a bounce here or a bounce there can change things quickly.

“But we also know we have a goaltender in ‘Marrsy’ who is so good that he gives us a chance to win any game by conceding so few goals.”

Phantoms head to Raiders this Saturday (October 19) before entertaining new table-toppers Telford on Sunday (October 20).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

PHANTOMS

30.16 Stepanek ass: Bowering/Weldon

39.02 Padelek ass: Robson/Marr

54.09 Padelek ass: Billing/Norton

54.47 Susters ass: Stepanek/Bowering

Men-of-the-match

PHANTOMS – Ales Padelek

MILTON KEYNES – Brandon Stones