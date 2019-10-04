Peterborough Phantoms defenceman on the goal trail

His primary concern is preventing goals being conceded but Peterborough Phantoms defenceman Callum Buglass is keen to score a few as well.

The Welshmen was on target during the 5-1 home triumph against Basingstoke last Sunday (September 29) as the city side continued their winning form on home ice in the new NIHL National Division.

Buglass found the net three times in the treble-winning campaign of 2018/19 with the last of those efforts coming in the agonising overtime loss to Hull in the season-ending NIHL Final Four Grand Final. It’s a total he hopes to beat in the coming weeks and months.

“I just closed my eyes and hit it to be honest,” said Buglass, when asked to describe his successful effort against the Bison.

“It was a relief to see it in the back of the net and I thank the guys who managed to get screens in front of the goalie.

“It’s nice to get my first goal on the board and hopefully a few will come naturally now.

“I want to keep improving as a player every season and contributing more goals is a big part of that.

“I got two in the league and one in the play-offs last season so the aim is to beat that tally.

“I’ve been working a lot on my strength in the gym and I feel as though my shot has got harder over the summer.

“I learned a lot from Andrew Lord when he was coach of Cardiff Devils. It’s a case of remembering the things he taught me and also watching guys in the NHL to see how they do it.”

Buglass was delighted with the overall Phantoms performance as well as his scoring contribution last night.

The city men bounced back from a miserable 5-0 defeat in Swindon the previous evening with an ultimately emphatic victory.

And Buglass, 23, is enjoying the physicality of the new second tier – something he expects to continue this weekend when Phantoms go to Basingstoke tomorrow (October 5) before hosting newcomers Leeds on Sunday (5.30pm).

“We weren’t at all happy with how we performed in Swindon last Saturday and it was a huge bounce-back on Sunday,” added Buglass.

“We’ve been involved in some physical games already and I actually prefer them. I find it much easier to get going when you have to take a couple of hits in the first couple of minutes.

“We can expect the same kind of game again in Basingstoke this Saturday and hopefully we can come away from there with the two points.

“It will be an interesting night against Leeds on Sunday. It’s nice to see new teams come into British hockey and although they haven’t won yet they seem to be having good games with everyone.”