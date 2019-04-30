Peterborough Panthers trumped by the Aces

Peterborough Panthers suffered a first SGB Premiership defeat of the season last night (April 29) when completing an unwanted hat-trick at the hands of Belle Vue.

The city racers went down 51-39 at the National Speedway Stadium against an Aces side who also beat them home and away in the season-opening SGB Premiership Supporters’ Cup competition.

Panthers gave a decent account of themselves on the big Manchester track as they briefly led early on - following a 5-1 from reserve duo Ben Barker and Aaron Summers in heat two - and were still level after six races.

But a run of three advantages in the space of four heats then allowed Belle Vue to take command with Panthers unable to respond on a night where they lacked points from three members of their main body.

While former Aces men - number one Rohan Tungate and captain Hans Andersen - impressed with 10+1 and 10 respectively, Charles Wright (4), Bradley Wilson-Dean (4) and Lasse Bjerre (1) only managed nine points between them.

Team boss Carl Johnson admitted: “We started really encouragingly but we then let the meeting slip away from us.

“It was another night in which we had some guys firing and others struggling – and that’s been the story of our season so far.

“We’ve not yet managed to get all seven riders to click in the same meeting and that’s something we need to see happen.

“There’s no doubt we’re making progress in my mind, but we know we can’t afford to carry any passengers at this level.”

The full house from Barker and Summers in heat two was cancelled out immediately be Aces pair Ricky Wells and Dan Bewley.

Panthers then conceded a 4-2 – inspired by winter target Kenneth Bjerre – in heat four before replying in the next instalment as Tungate took the flag.

Bjerre led in another 4-2 for the Aces in heat seven as they edged back ahead and it was followed by 5-1s in the eighth and 10th contests which both featured Steve Worrall.

A series of shared heats then followed before Belle Vue stretched their advantage to a dozen points when Bewley powered round Andersen to earn a 4-2 in a thrilling finale.

Panthers are back in action on the road next week when travelling to Swindon for a televised clash on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6).

Belle Vue 51: Dan Bewley 13+1, Kenneth Bjerre 11+1, Max Fricke 9+1, Steve Worrall 7+1, Dimitri Berge 5, Jaimon Lindsey 3+1, Ricky Wells 3.

Peterborough 39: Rohan Tungate 10+1, Hans Andersen 10, Aaron Summers 5+4, Ben Barker 5+1, Charles Wright 4, Bradley Wilson-Dean 4, Lasse Bjerre 1.