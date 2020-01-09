Peterborough Panthers target one of their former title heroes

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers have targeted another former title hero.

Team boss Carl Johnson revealed the city club have held talks with Grand Prix ace Niels Kristian Iversen about a possible East of England Arena return for 2020.

Locally-based Iversen was part of the Elite League-winning Panthers side of 2006 alongside fellow Danish ace Hans Andersen, who has been confirmed as the club’s fourth winter signing.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been in contact with Niels as he is a rider we would desperately love to bring back to Peterborough,” said Johnson.

“Niels is based locally and has been a terrific rider for the club in the past.

“He is a very busy man with his GP commitments and rides in other leagues around Europe and it’s just a case of working out whether or not he can make everything fit into his schedule.”

Iversen raced for Panthers in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 before completing seven seasons at King’s Lynn.

The 37 year-old then had a brief spell with Ipswich towards the end of last season.

Australian racer Rohan Tungate has also been widely linked with a return to Panthers after riding for them last year.