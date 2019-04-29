Peterborough Panthers take their unbeaten Premiership record up north

Peterborough Panthers take their unbeaten Premiership record on the road for the first time tonight (April 29).

Panthers have picked up four points from two thrilling home contests so far, and now face a Belle Vue Aces side who opened up with a defeat at Ipswich.

It will be a second visit of the season to Manchester, and Panthers will look to improve upon a 10-point defeat in the Supporters’ Cup earlier this month.

That result helped the Aces to qualify for the final as group winners, and they added an Easter home victory against Wolverhampton in their other home outing so far this season.

Both sides are at full strength with Panthers naming an unchanged riding order – although for the month of May, changes in averages will result in skipper Hans Andersen moving to number one while Bradley Wilson-Dean will go to reserve alongside Aaron Summers as a result of increases elsewhere.

Panthers boss Carl Johnson said: “It’s going to be a difficult meeting again, as it proved last time we were there, but we certainly put up a good show on that occasion.

“We expect to do the same tonight and hopefully with a bit of good luck rather than bad luck we can be a lot closer.

“They’re a class outfit and whether they’ve done one meeting or 10 meetings there, they’re still a good side and well-organised. But we plan to put up a good display and hopefully we can push them strongly.”

Panthers also visit Swindon on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) before hosting the return fixture against the Aces at the East of England Arena on May 9.

BELLE VUE: Max Fricke, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Ricky Wells, Kenneth Bjerre, Dimitri Berge, Jaimon Lidsey.

PETERBOROUGH: Rohan Tungate, Lasse Bjerre, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Aaron Summers, Ben Barker.