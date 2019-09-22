Peterborough Panthers star proud of appearing on the biggest stage

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers star Charles Wright hopes racing in the British Grand Prix won’t be a once in a lifetime experience.

Wright scored five points when gracing the World Championship stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last night (September 21).

Wright, who qualified to race as the wildcard courtesy of his British title triumph in July, loved rubbing shoulders with the finest riders on the planet.

“I gave 110 per cent in every race and hopefully I made the fans proud,” said Wright, who enjoyed a terrific season with Panthers despite the city club finishing rock-bottom of the SGB Premiership.

“I’m certainly proud of myself as I beat some really good riders and I think I probably deserved a few more points to be honest.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience in some ways, but I hope it’s not that. There’s no reason why I can’t be back in Cardiff again next year.

“Everything has gone so well this season and hopefully I can keep progressing and moving in the right direction.”

Wright had eventual GP winner Leon Madsen behind him when starting out with a second place in heat two and he was also runner-up in his next outing in the seventh instalment.

Wright was unable to land a blow in heat 12 and also brought up the rear in a 13th race controversially re-run due to an unsatisfactory start.

He signed off with third place in heat 18 when having his predecessor as British champion, Robert Lambert, behind him.

Wright matched the score of Yaxley-based Danish racer Niels Kristian Iversen – a former British GP winner and World Championship regular.

* There was a notable success for Panthers captain Hans Andersen yesterday.

The Danish ace won the International Open individual meeting at Debrecen, in Hungary.