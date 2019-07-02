Peterborough Panthers skipper suffers a bleed on the brain

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers captain Hans Andersen suffered a small bleed on the brain in his frightening crash last night (July 1).

The Danish star was knocked unconscious by the impact of the heat 10 spill during the city club’s 51-38 defeat to Ipswich in an SGB Premiership fixture at the East of England Arena.

Andersen underwent a CT scan at Peterborough City Hospital late last night and is having further tests today.

A friend told the Peterborough Telegraph: “There is a small bleed on the brain, but the doctors insist it is nothing to be too concerned about.

“They described it as a small vein popping which was no doubt caused when he landed on the track.

“His helmet was in a right mess and I’m just relieved he was wearing a neck brace as I feel that probably saved him from much more serious injuries.

“He was really dizzy and concussed when I left the hospital and had been vomiting.

“There is a possibility of an injury to his wrist which we’ll know more about today.”

Andersen tangled with Ipswich rider Cameron Heeps, who walked away unscathed, entering the third bend and was catapulted from his bike.