Peterborough Panthers sign the best reserve in the Premier League

Peterborough Panthers have snapped up the best reserve in the SGB Premiership.

That’s the opinion of team boss Carl Johnson after fans’ favourite Bradley Wilson-Dean returned to the city side ahead of the 2020 campaign.

The Kiwi star was confirmed this morning (December 19) as the second rider in Panthers’ team for their 50th anniversary season after Michael Palm Toft.

And Johnson admits he is expecting Wilson-Dean to pile up the points when starting off at the bottom of the order.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Bradley will be the best reserve in the entire league,” stated Johnson.

“He showed last season he can score heavily in the top flight until being hit by injury and he’s determined to make up for lost time.

“Bradley is a rapid improver and I expect that to continue in 2020 when he will hopefully be able to add more consistency to his performances. He loves being at Peterborough, we love having him here and I’m sure he is going to have a great year.

“The fact he will also be riding regularly in the SGB Championship for Somerset will only help.”

Wilson-Dean admits he will be fuelled by frustration this season.

The 25 year-old suffered a broken collar-bone in an away defeat at Belle Vue last June and never rode again.

Doctors refused to operate, but the injury did not heal as expected naturally and he eventually had to seek further medical attention once back home in New Zealand.

“Last season definitely didn’t turn out how I wanted it to,” admitted Wilson-Dean. “So it’s great to have the opportunity to come back to Peterborough this year.

“It was an easy decision to make when they approached me. There is definitely some unfinished business.

“Even before my injury, I don’t feel I did enough at times last season in terms of points and performances.”

Wilson-Dean, who comes in on a 5.47 average, is now back to full fitness and won the New Zealand Solo Grand Prix earlier this month for the fourth year in a row.