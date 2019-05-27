Peterborough Panthers set for another thriller at the East of England Arena as King’s Lynn Stars visit

Peterborough Panthers seek back-to-back home wins in the SGB Premiership when King’s Kynn Stars visit the East of England Arena today (May 27, 5pm).

Panthers got the better of Poole in one of the most dramatic and exciting contests seen at the venue in years last Thursday, with skipper Hans Andersen and Charles Wright getting them over the line in a thrilling Heat 15.

And the previous visit of the Stars on Easter Monday was also an eventful one, with Panthers coming from eight points down and Rohan Tungate winning a last-heat decider as the match finished all-square at 45-45.

On that occasion, King’s Lynn reserve Kasper Andersen made a key contribution with 10 points, but both sides have injury concerns ahead of Monday.

Recent Peterborough signing Josh Bates suffered a heavy crash at Leicester on Saturday when he looped at the start of Heat 3 and he will be replaced by former Panther Paul Starke tonight. Bates is suffering discimfort in the rib area.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn operate rider-replacement for Erik Riss, who suffered a broken collarbone in the Stars’ 40-50 home defeat to Poole last week.

But they then picked up a further injury setback on Saturday as Lewis Kerr was involved in a frightening spill at Eastbourne and is ruled out with a shoulder problem – with Ipswich’s Cameron Heeps, one of the league’s in-form riders, coming in to guest.

And despite their problems, Lynn still track the considerable talent of British Champion Robert Lambert at No.1, whilst another ex-Panther Michael Palm Toft is likely to have a key part to play at reserve.

Further significance to the meeting is added by the fact that it is Panthers’ last at home for nearly a month, with their following four fixtures all on the road.

Peterborough boss Carl Johnson said: “It’s another tough meeting as they all are in this league, and we expect King’s Lynn to run us close again.

“Erik is a big loss for them, but they’ve got more than good enough riders especially at reserve with Tofty and Andersen who proved last time they can score well around here.

“Again, we don’t take the meeting lightly, we prepare exactly the same and hopefully we will come away with another win.

“It was pleasing that all of the boys got track-time on Thursday and the track itself was fantastic. It’s been good all season, but it suited us more on Thursday.”

Supporters are reminded of the 5pm start-time, and are asked to arrive a little earlier if possible with a big Bank Holiday crowd expected.

PETERBOROUGH: Hans Andersen, Bradley Wilson-Dean, Scott Nicholls, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Paul Starke.

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss R/R, Ty Proctor, Cameron Heeps, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.