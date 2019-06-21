Peterborough Panthers seal victory after a sensational comeback

Peterborough Panthers produced a sensational comeback to continue their SGB Premiership home winning streak last night (June 20).

The city side recovered from a nightmare start to roar to a 50-40 victory against Swindon in another East of England Arena thriller.

Rohan Tungate leads the way for Panthers in Heat Seven against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

They looked destined for a heavy defeat when falling eight points adrift after being on the receiving end of 5-1s in three of the opening six races . . . but when the going got really tough, Panthers got themselves going to bag a third consecutive triumph on their own shale.

Australian ace Rohan Tungate and guest reserve Ricky Wells shared top-billing with a dozen points apiece while Charles Wright, Scott Nicholls and returning captain Hans Andersen also delivered important rides at crucial times.

“We seem to struggle at the start of meetings and then come good . . . and we definitely did both of those things again,” said Panthers team boss Carl Johnson.

“To win a meeting in which we were eight points down is a fantastic effort.

Scott Nicholls of Panthers in Heat Five against Swindon. Photo: David Lowndes.

“It was almost as if someone flicked a switch. Suddenly the boys started performing and showed everyone what we’re about.

“It was brilliant to see Rohan reel off four wins and also great that Ricky got so many points at reserve.

“A lot of people questioned me bringing him in, but he was told to enjoy his racing and rode really well as a result.”

Swindon took charge with maximum returns in the opener, heat three and heat six to leave Panthers adrift, but the city racers slammed in back-to-back 5-1s to level.

Wright and Nicholls provided the first of them in heat nine before Wells and Andersen followed suit in the next contest - the latter emerging in second place after a no-holds-barred battle with fellow Danish rider Rasmus Jensen.

Tungate roared past former world champion Jason Doyle to triumph in a shared 11th race before Panthers completed their terrific turnaround in heat 12 with a 5-1 from Wells and Nicholls.

Another one immediately followed courtesy of Tungate and Andersen in the next instalment as Doyle was left on the deck, and victory was sealed when Wright inspired a 4-2 in the penultimate race.

Tungate then triumphed in a shared finale to leave Panthers on a high and Swindon empty-handed.

Panthers’ next action is a home clash against Ipswich on July 1 although the club stage the SGB Championship Fours this Sunday (June 23).

SCORES

PANTHERS: Rohan Tungate 12, Ricky Wells (guest) 12, Charles Wright 8, Scott Nicholls 7+2, Hans Andersen 5+1, Aaron Summers 5, Josh Bates 1+1.

SWINDON: Rasmus Jensen 10, Jason Doyle 8+1, David Bellego 6+2, Troy Batchelor 5+1, Ellis Perks 5+1, Adam Ellis 4+1, Paul Starke (guest 2).