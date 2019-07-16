Peterborough Panthers rider’s miraculous escape following horror crash

Peterborough Panthers rider Josh Bates appears to have had a miraculous escape from serious injury in a horror Monday (July 15) crash.

T he reserve star was rushed to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a frightening back-straight spill in the second heat of the city club’s 50-40 defeat at the hands of Belle Vue in a televised SGB Premiership clash.

Bates, who also rides for Leicester in the SGB Championship, remains in hospital but only as a precautionary measure as he awaits scan results.

And there is also an upbeat bulletin on Charles Wright who crashed out of last night’s meeting in heat three.

His dislocated shoulder was put back in place and he is expected back on a bike within a few days.

Panthers owner Keith Chapman said: “Everyone connected to the club wishes Josh and Charles the best after their crashes.

“They are both tough guys and we look forward to welcome them back into the side at the first available opportunity.”

Panthers now have five of their regular riders sidelined with captain Hans Andersen, New Zealand champion Bradley Wilson-Dean and reserve star Aaron Summers also out.

The city club return to action at Wolverhampton on Monday (July 22) for the first of seven successive away fixtures with their three remaining home outings expected to be arranged for September.