Peterborough Panthers rider making progress after horror crash and a neck operation

Injured Peterborough Panthers rider Josh Bates underwent a successful neck operation on Tuesday (July 16).

The promising reserve racer was involved in a frightening second heat smash during the city club’s 50-40 SGB Premiership defeat at the hands of Belle Vue at the East of England Arena the night before.

Bates was knocked unconscious by the impact of his spill into the back-straight fence and was rushed straight to hospital by concerned paramedics.

A CT scan then revealed a small bone in his neck was dis-placed in the crash with surgery required to reset it into place.

That operation was a success and Bates is now beginning his recovery.

The 23-year-old said: “I realise I’m a lucky lad as it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m feeling good mentally – just battered and bruised physically!

“At least I know the injury has been corrected and I can start to look forward, and try to get back racing as soon as possible.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has sent messages of support since the crash.

“I really do appreciate them all.”

The meeting against Belle Vue was screened live by BT Sport, but the broadcaster showed no replays of the Bates crash.

That is television policy when the condition of anyone involved is unclear.

Panthers team boss Carl Johnson said: “We all knew straight away that it was a very bad crash and Josh was in a serious condition.

“Thankfully he came round pretty quickly and it’s great to know the operation on his neck has been successful.

“Obviously everyone connected to Peterborough Speedway wishes him all the very best in his recovery.”