Peterborough Panthers out to end losing streak live on TV

Peterborough Panthers are out to snap their long losing run in front of the nation tonight (September 9).

The rock-bottom city side host table-toppers Swindon in an SGB Premiership clash at the East of England Arena which is being televised by BT Sport, (7.30pm).

Panthers are 14 points adrift in the top-flight standings and have fallen to 11 consecutive defeats during a season plagued by problems.

But they are close to full-strength tonight with only one of their seven regular riders – reserve Jason Garrity – missing.

That means British champion Charles Wright slots into the number one berth for the first time after being sidelined for a 42-48 home defeat at the hands of Belle Vue on Thursday (September 5).

Scott Nicholls returns after being suspended for that clash while captain Hans Andersen has been given the all-clear to race after a frightening smash against the Aces.

Panthers team boss Carl Johnson said: “We’re desperate to get a result.

“It’s been far too long since we last won a meeting and tonight would be a great time to change that.

“We gave our all against Belle Vue and I have no doubt we would have won that meeting with our full one-to-seven.

“We’re much closer to having that tonight and we have a really capable guest in at reserve to cover for Jason.

“The racing was superb on Thursday and hopefully we can deliver the same level of entertainment with the added bonus of ending the night with three points.

“We know it’s going to be tough against a Swindon team who are top of the league, but we couldn’t be more determined to do well and hopefully the fans get behind us in good numbers.”

Garrity is understood to have been hit with a suspension due to missing the Belle Vue meeting with a ‘non-speedway injury’.

His place goes to Wolverhampton man Ryan Douglas, who scored paid 10 in a previous guest outing for Panthers at Poole back in August, tonight.

Douglas also hammered in 12+1 when helping his regular club to victory at Alwalton in July.

This is the penultimate meeting of a torrid season for Panthers. Their final league outing is also at home as they entertain Wolverhampton next Tuesday (September 17).

TEAMS

PANTHERS: Charles Wright, Ty Proctor, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Rohan Tungate, Ulrich Ostergaard, Ryan Douglas (guest).

SWINDON: Jason Doyle, Adam Ellis, Rasmus Jensen, Tobiasz Musielak, Troy Batchelor, Ellis Perks, Claus Vissing.