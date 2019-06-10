Peterborough Panthers meeting postponed

Peterborough Panthers’ Premiership trip to Wolverhampton tonight has been postponed because of heavy rain. (June 10).

Panthers would have travelled to Monmore Green without three of their regular riders due to a combination of injuries and international commitments.

Skipper Hans Andersen attempted a comeback from his shoulder blade injury in the Grand Prix qualifier at Glasgow on Saturday (June 8), but had to withdraw after just two rides.

Meanwhile Josh Bates remained on the sidelines following his crash at Leicester last month, confirming to boss Carl Johnson on Saturday night that he was still not fit, while Charles Wright is in Abensberg, Germany to compete in the final GP qualifier.

Panthers were to operate rider-replacement for Andersen while two former Peterborough riders, Michael Palm Toft and Paul Starke, were scheduled to guest for Wright and Bates respectively.

Panthers also travel to Belle Vue in another Premiership fixture on Thursday (June 13), before returning to the East of England Arena to face Swindon on June 20.