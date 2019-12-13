Peterborough Panthers lose their number one rider

Peterborough Panthers’ star rider won’t be returning to the club next year.

British champion Charles Wright has opted to sign for SGB Premiership rivals Belle Vue in 2020.

Wright roared to the national crown last summer and then raced in the British SGP at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff while a Panthers rider.

He started the season as a second string and finished it as the city club’s number one.

Panthers chiefs were keen to bring Wright back to the East of England Arena but the 31 year-old has now agreed a switch to the Aces who are close to his Greater Manchester base.

“We would have loved to bring Charles back to Peterborough for another season,” admitted team boss Carl Johnson.

“He was our star performer during a very difficult 2019 and he became a huge favourite with our fans.

“Charles showed huge improvement through the year and it was fantastic to see him win the British title while riding for Panthers.

“It was inevitable that Charles attracted a lot of interested this winter and I think pretty much every club in the league would have liked him in their team.

“Charles has made what he feels is the right decision for him personally in going to Belle Vue.

“They have one of the best tracks in the country which he showed suits him so well when becoming British champion there and he also lives just a few minutes away.

“It was a pleasure to work with Charles at Peterborough and hopefully one day in the future he’ll be back.”

Panthers are due to announce their first 2020 signing tonight (December 13) at a fans’ event at the Post Office Club.

Team boss Johnson confirmed it is a rider who was not part of their team last season.