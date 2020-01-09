Peterborough Panthers legend returns to the city determined to erase the memory of his annus horribilis

Peterborough Panthers legend Hans Andersen is determined to emerge from the toughest year of his life as a revitalised rider.

The Danish star has been confirmed this morning (Thursday) as the latest Panthers signing for the 2020 season in the SGB Premiership.

Hans Andersen suffered this terrible tumble riding for Panthers last year.

Andersen returns on a bargain 5.79 average following a wretched 2019 in which he came close to breaking point after a series of bereavements.

But the 39 year-old former Grand Prix star and World Cup winner, who famously led the club to Elite League glory all the way back in 2006, is focused on a bright future.

“It’s no secret that last year was the worst of my entire life – in speedway and in general,” Andersen said. “What happened with losing so many people who were such big parts of my life came very close to breaking me mentally.

“Everyone could see I wasn’t right, but I’m not in a regular job where I could take a bit of time off.

“I couldn’t wait for 2019 to end. When the clock chimed for 2020 something clicked in my head and I’m already enjoying this year a lot more.

“I’m only looking forward, not back. I feel physically fitter now than I have been for several years.

“I had to find out whether or not I still enjoy being a speedway rider and towards the end of last season I started to love my racing again.

“I’ve always been a better rider when I’m happy and I feel that will be the case in 2020.

“I’m delighted Peterborough have been loyal to me. I don’t think I would have got that from many people.

“Peterborough is the only place I want to be. I’ve never made any secret of the fact I love the track, I love the club and the city.

“There are still many familiar faces who I have known for years and it’s great to come back each week to see them.

“I don’t pay too much attention to averages - I just focus on riding well.”

Andersen has never been a man for brash statements, but he is determined to help Panthers improve on a miserable top-flight return.

They were cast 11 points adrift at the bottom of the standings after winning only six of their 24 league meetings after suffering many injuries.

Andersen added: “It wasn’t just one or two riders who got injured – it was virtually all of us with some riders out more than once. We know there are always going to be injuries in this sport but what we went through last season was crazy.

“I think Carl must have run over a lot of black cats on his way to meetings!

“We obviously want this year to be better and hopefully it won’t be too hard for that to happen. It looks like the club are creating a pretty solid team and I’m excited to see who fills the last three places.”

Andersen joins countryman Michael Palm Toft, former Grand Prix star Chris Harris and Kiwi ace Bradley Wilson-Dean as confirmed members of the Panthers line-up for 2020.