Peterborough Panthers hoping local knowledge will help them at Wolverhampton

Peterborough Panthers are hoping knowledge of the Wolverhampton track will help them when they head to Monmore Green for an SGB Premiership clash tonight (August 12, 7.30pm).

Carl Johsnon’s side include Scott Nicholls, who started the season with Wolverhampton and became a firm favourite with the fans there.

And Ty Proctor won the league with Wolverhampton a decade ago in a side which also included World Champion Tai Woffinden, who will be at the meeting promoting his forthcoming autobiography.

Newly crowned British Champion Charles Wright will come up against Swedish Champion Jacob Thorssell.

And Wright insists Panthers can put pressure on play-off hopefuls Wolves.

He said: “It will be another tough meeting as Wolverhampton are looking for a play-off spot themselves and we need to give a better account of ourselves than when we went there the other week.

“Only Scott (Nicholls) did his job on that night but we will have Hans (Andersen) back in the team who rides the place well. I got a set-up that worked in my last one so as long as we can all make some decent starts we can cause them some trouble.”

Wright has moved to clarify the position with his specially made racesuit for the British Grand Prix at Cardiff. This will now be raffled off rather than by auction and all proceeds will go to the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund.

King’s Lynn’s Nicklas Porsing steps in for the injured Josh Bates at reserve for the trip to the West Midlands.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Jacob Thorssell, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Nick Morris, Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Ryan Douglas.

PETERBOROUGH: Rohan Tungate, Ty Proctor, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Aaron Summers, Nicklas Porsing.