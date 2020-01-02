Peterborough Panthers have signed a speedway legend

Peterborough Panthers owner Keith Chapman has hailed the return of Chris Harris to the club – and labelled him a ‘British Speedway legend’.

Harris readily agreed a new deal to race for the city club in the Premiership next season despite seeing a deal to race for them last season collapse in January.

But all that has been put well and truly to bed and ‘Bomber’, a veteran of over 100 FIM Speedway Grand Prix appearances, is back for the club’s 50th anniversary season.

Chapman said: “Chris has been fantastic and what happened last January is in the past and we are delighted to have him on board.

“His attitude is fantastic and he’s a great guy to have in the team, we know we are going to get 100 per cent effort from him and he’s looking forward to having Peterborough as his home track.

“It’s an opportunity for him to once again show what he can do at the top level and that he still has what it takes to win key races for us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him in Peterborough colours next season. He will have a big part to play for us.”

Meanwhile boss Carl Johnson is continuing to work hard with the team building process and is hoping to have more names lined up very early in January.

Said Chapman: “We are looking at what riders we could have in the equation but it’s a case of everything falling into place.

“I think we are getting there, Carl is talking to riders and hopefully we can bring some more news very soon.”

The club are also awaiting news of the Premiership fixture list before pressing ahead with plans for their 50th anniversary meeting.

Chapman said: “As we head into a New Year I want to thank all the Peterborough fans, staff and sponsors for their backing in my first season at the club and wish everyone well for a successful 2020.”