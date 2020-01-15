Peterborough Panthers confirm date of their opening meeting

Peterborough Panthers can now confirm their opening date for the 2020 season – and it’s time to celebrate!

With the club marking their 50th anniversary, the tapes will fly up with a special meeting at the Showground on Sunday March 15 (2pm).

It will be an individual format and the club will be looking to include Peterborough riders past and present.

Co-promoter and team boss Carl Johnson said: “What a great way this will be for us to launch a very special season.

“We’ll be looking to use the 2020 team, which we are still working on, as well as inviting Peterborough riders from the past.

“We hope it will be a day of celebration and the perfect way for the season to start.”

Johnson has also revealed the club will be encouraging their riders to appear in the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund meeting at Scunthorpe the previous day, March 14.

“We’re delighted the Ben Fund meeting will go ahead, although it will be 24-hours earlier than planned as we have worked to avoid any clash,” he said.

“We thank Rob Godfrey at Scunthorpe for his co-operation in the matter and we would urge Peterborough riders and fans to make the trip and support the charity before coming along to our meeting.

“After a long winter, it promises to be a great weekend!”