Peterborough Panthers captain talks about his miraculous escape from horror crash

Peterborough Panthers captain Hans Andersen has no recollection of the horror crash which left him unconscious.

he Danish racer was knocked out for around 10 minutes by the impact of a high-speed spill during an SGB Premiership derby defeat at the hands of Ipswich on Monday night.

Hans Andersen

Andersen remains in Peterborough City Hospital today (Thursday) after being rushed there on blue lights following the crash.

He has undergone two CT scans which have now revealed a small bleed on the braiin has stopped. He also suffered a fractured thumb.

Andersen has experienced severe dizziness and nausea as well, but he has miraculously avoided any more serious injuries.

And the 38 year-old is already focused on returning to the saddle in a bid to help Panthers into the play-offs.

Andersen said: “I’ve never felt this bad after a crash in my whole career, but people have told me I’m very lucky not to be in a much worse state.

“I can’t remember anything about Monday night after my first heat. From then on it’s a blank. I don’t recall the crash, being treated on the track or being in the ambulance.

“But I just want to thank everyone who looked after me at the track and all the staff at the hospital who have been brilliant and helped me so much. I’m thankful for all the messages on social media and to everyone who has asked about how I’m doing.

“I’m not up to replying to them at the moment and I’m still hurting a lot and feeling so tired, but they mean the world to me and I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back on a bike riding for Panthers.

“Hopefully I won’t be out too long because I want to get back to helping us make the play-offs. I know we lost on Monday and that’s made me even more frustrated, but we are good enough to reach the top four and everyone will do everything they can to make it happen.”

Andersen has endured a torrid 2019 after returning to a Panthers club he led to top-flight title glory back in 2006.

He was plagued by mechanical issues early in the campaign before a run of fine form was brought to an abrupt halt by a fractured shoulder sustained in a crash in his native Denmark in May.

Andersen made his comeback from that injury in a recent home win against Swindon but disaster struck again on Monday as he tangled with Ipswich rider Cameron Heeps, who walked away unscathed, entering the third bend of a heat 10 re-run.

Andersen is almost certain to miss upcoming home meetings against Wolverhampton (July 11) and Belle Vue (July 15).