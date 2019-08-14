Peterborough Panthers call-up a ‘pure’ rider for derby at King’s Lynn

Peterborough Panthers are closing in on the signing of a ‘pure racer’ as they attempt to climb off the bottom of the SGB Premiership.

Team boss Carl Johnson revealed the club have agreed terms with British star Jason Garrity who will, subject to British Speedway Promoters’ Association (BSPA) approval, slot into the side at reserve for their A47 derby trip to King’s Lynn on Monday.

“We need 100% commitment from every rider in every race and Jason gives you that – plus a whole lot more,” said Johnson.

“He is a pure racer who treats every heat like it is the World Championship and he battles to the very end for every point.

“We need people like that because we’re too soft at the minute and Jason coming in will help us to alter that.

“He has lots of experience in the top league and can score well on all types of tracks.”