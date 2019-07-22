Peterborough Panthers bid to get their play-off bid back on track at Wolverhampton

Peterborough Panthers manager Carl Johnson is confident his team can get their SGB Premiership play-off bid back on track at Wolverhampton tonight (July 22).

Injuries have hit Panthers hard this month and have certainly played their part in the side losing their last three fixtures.

But club bosses have moved smartly ahead of Monday to book King’s Lynn’s Lewis Kerr at reserves plus three-times British Champion Chris Harris who was instrumental in Ipswich snatching a draw at Monmore Green last week.

Wolverhampton have won just one of their last home four fixtures and Johnson says his side have got what it takes to make that record worse for the Midlanders.

“There’s no reason at all why we can’t win at Wolves,” Johnson said.

“You look at our team on paper and we at least match them - so as long as we battle all the way through, I think we can run them pretty close.

“We know it’s been a tough few weeks but we’re not out of this yet.

“It’s far from mathematically impossible and we’re certainly not throwing the towel in when it comes to getting into the play-offs.”

WOLVERHAMPTON: Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Jacob Thorssell, Nick Morris, Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Luke Becker.

PETERBOROUGH: Chris Harris, Ty Proctor, Scott Nicholls, Charles Wright, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Lewis Kerr.