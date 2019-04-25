Peterborough Milton star in Walker Cup squad

Rising teenage star Robin Tiger Williams from Peterborough Milton Golf Club is one of 12 England golfers who have been named by the R&A in an initial GB & Ireland squad of 26 for this year’s Walker Cup match against the USA.

The 47th Walker Cup match will be played at Royal Liverpool on September 7 and 8 with GB&I aiming to win back the trophy after losing 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club two years ago.

Craig Watson, GB&I captain, said, “We have selected a talented group of players who are all in contention for a place in the team to play the United States of America and will be continuing to monitor the form and results of these players over the course of the season.

“We will also be looking closely at the performances of other players who have not been included in the squad and there is still time for them to play their way into our plans ahead of the final team selection later this year.”

Williams (17) is the second youngest of the 26 players in the squad.

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Michael Wood 35pts; 2 Matthew Pettit 34pts; 3 Neil Courcey 34pts. Division Two - 1 Richard Duerden 30pts; 2 Tony Lickerish 29pts; 3 Brent Joyce 28pts. Division Three - 1 David Court 36pts; 2 Conor Brennan 30pts; 3 Paul Sproat 29pts.

Seniors

Martin Bains Qualifieir: Division One - 1 Ron Pearson 39pts; 2 Phil Collins 37pts; 3 Stuart Mackenzie 36pts; 4 Colin Shearman 36pts. Division Two - 1 John Stratton 37pts; 2 Eddie Trevor 34pts; 3 Jim Wales 33pts; 4 Tony Dyer 33pts.

Mixed

Bank Holiday Greensomes: 1 Diahanne Gracey/Joey Hedman 43pts; 2 James Martin/Mary Martin 41pts; 3 Ted Dunn/Carol Dunn 40pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Thorpe Wood Stableford: 1 Pam Cox 41pts; 2 Maggie Crisp 39pts; 3 Jo Brinegar 38pts.

Men

Sturgeons Decorators Trophy: 1 Kallon Rawlings 40pts; 2 David Lancet 39pts; 3 Keith Burton 37pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Easter Pairs Betterball: Friday - 1 Steve Roche/Chris Proudman 47pts; 2 Connor and Anthony Mousley 46pts; 3 Peter Wood/Bill Skinner 45pts. Saturday - 1 Wayne and Gary Moat 47pts; 2 Gareth Tarrant/Douglas Morrison 45pts; 3 Chris Howe/Steve Roche 44pts. Overall: 1 Gary and Wayne Moat.

Ladies

Easter Pairs Betterball: 1 Fay Taylor/Rachel Ellis 43pts; 2 Nicola Toon/Dee Ginnity 41pts; 3 Jane O’Donnell/Eileen Pare 40pts. Saturday - 1 Fay Taylor/Dee Ginnity 48pts; 2 Lesley Young/Pat Jamieson 43pts; 3 Dee Hinch/Susie Ellis on 42pts. Overall - 1 Fay Taylor/Dee Ginnity.

Mixed

Grants Greensomes: 1 Darren and Ellie Haughton 58.8; 2 George and Sue Brand 61.2; 3 Malcolm Boyd/Dee Ginnity 61.8.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 2½, Bourn 1½ (Elton Furze names only): David Pope/ Rob Sparling won 7&6; Peter Burgess/Thomas Jackson halved; Richard Hall/Patrick Kelly lost 2&1; Les Randall /Tony Kane won 3&1.

Tuesday Roll Up Medal: 1 Adam Brown; 2 Mbachi Nkana.

Easter Pairs Stableford: 1 A. Brown/L. Brown; 2 A. Scott/J. Scott.

Easter Monday Texas Scramble: 1 S. Hedges/P. Kelly/M. Graham/D. Lambert; 2 S. Roe/C. Crouch/B. Roe/J. Roe

Ladies

Elton Furze 2, Whittlebury , Intermediate League (Elton Furze names only): Sue Pawson won 1 up; Pauline Hurley won on 19th; Anita Cordery lost on 21st.

RAMSEY

Mixed

Good Friday Frolic: 1 Sharren Kjenstad/Judy Freeman/Ian Cornthwaite /Steve Bradley; 2 Gina Cameron/Dawn Robinson/Hugh Cameron/Mike Robinson; 3 Bella Coates/Anne Wills/Gary Coates/Greg Wills.

Parker Cup: 1 Micky & Sam Arthur 41pts; 2 James Else/Chad Miles 41pts.