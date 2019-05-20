Peterborough Lions players were so close to a cup final appearance at Twickenham

A cup final appearance at Twickenham was wrested from the hands of 10 Peterborough Lions’ players on Saturday (May 18).

The city stars were hoping to finish a season that finished in National League relegation for their club in style by helping the East Midlands side to the Division Two final in the Bill Beaumont Cup, a County Championships competition.

Nico Defeo of Peterborough Lions scores a try for East Midlands against Leicestershire. Photo: Mick Sutterby, mick@picturethisphotography.

Standing in their way at Leicester Vipers RUFC were Leicestershire and, unfortunately for the lads from the Lions, the hosts fought back from a 22-10 deficit to win 29-22 in a winner-takes-all match. Both sides had won their two previous matches in the competition.

Lions players Tom Lewis, Nico Defeo and Suva Ma’asi all scored tries for the East Midlands. The other Lions players in the matchday squad were Jack Lewis, Marius Andreijauskas, Kaz Henderson, Josh Waller, Ben Peach, Charley Robinson and Tom Dougherty.

Peterborough RUFC players Ross Chamberlain and Rob Mould played for East Midlands in wins over Warwickshire and Staffordshire.