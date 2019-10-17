Peterborough golf pro Dickens has a great story to tell

Peterborough-based golf professional Suzanne Dickens will experience a career highlight next week when she represents Great Britain and Ireland in the inaugural Women’s PGA Cup in Texas.

In addition to the host country USA, teams from Australia, Canada and Sweden are also due to take part in the match at Barton Creek from October 24–26.

Dickens, who is attached to Thorpe Wood Golf Club, booked her place in the five-strong team as a result of her performances in this and last year’s Women’s PGA Professional Championship.

The 38 year-old won that tournament at Blairgowrie in 2014 and has been a runner-up on two other occasions during a success-laden career.

Her impressive list of achievements also includes winning the Women’s PGA Order of Merit five times, playing in the British Women’s Open on seven occasions and holding six course records.

“It’s a unique opportunity and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to play in the first ever Women’s PGA Cup,” Suzanne said. “I’m extremely honoured and proud to represent my country and I know there will be a lump in my throat and tears in my eyes when our national anthem is played.

“The venue looks amazing. All we have to do now is become the first winners of the Women’s PGA Cup!”