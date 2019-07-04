Peterborough City rowers excel despite excessive heat and too much weed

The Peterborough City Junior Championships took place last Saturday (June 29), when crews from as far away as Yarm and Manchester competed on Peterborough’s one kilometre rowing lake.

Despite the tough conditions with excessive heat and the water full of weed, the Peterborough juniors did extremely well with 13 crews progressing to finals, and 11 of the crews medalling.

Joe Beesley and Lucas Niklasson of Peterborough City. Photo: David Lowndes.

The J14 quads both won their finals by the consderable margin of 14 seconds.

The Open J14 coxed quad of Daniel Armstrong, Tom Calver, Bert Papworth, Lucas Niklasson and cox Sophie Bicknell beat Kingston Grammar School before the women’s j14 coxed quad of Georgie Vassiliades, Lily Mae Allen, Esme Mcintyre, Izzy Jackson, Cox Emma Calver beat Nottingham Girls High school.

Many of these J14 athletes also went on to win a second medal in other events, including Tom Calver who won gold in the J14 singles band 2 singles, Daniel Armstrong who won bronze in the J14 band 1 singles and Lucas Niklasson who joined Joe Beesley to achieve bronze in the J14 doubles.

Isobel Prothero joined Freya Woodall to also achieve a bronze medal in the Women’s J15 doubles.

Georgie Vassilliades. Photo: David Lowndes.

Another double medallist from the event was Grace Niklasson who achieved gold in the Women’s J14 Band 2 singles.

She crossed the line ahead of clubmate Lydia Hilton in silver position, with a time that would’ve been top of the Band 1 doubles in her age category.

Grace then joined forces with Lydia to win a second gold in the Women’s J14 doubles, where they effortlessly crossed the line 18 seconds ahead of Sudbury.

The remaining silver medallists of the day were the super singles of Nell Papworth who was just three seconds short of gold, and Joe Beesley who comfortably finished his race 14 seconds ahead of third place.

The Peterborough Summer Regatta on Thorpe Meadows takes place on the weekend of August 10/11.