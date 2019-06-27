Peterborough can boast a world champion pool player after Steve creates history

Peterborough pool ace Gurdev ‘Steve’ Singh won the World Masters eight-ball title in Blackpool just five years after taking up the sport seriously.

Singh, who represents India, is the first Asian winner of one of the most prestigious titles in the world of pool.

And the 53 year-old did it the hard way beating two World Champions in Keith Brewer and Steve Chambers as well as the current European champion Matt Brannon.

Singh beat reigning champion Chambers from England 6-5 in a nailbiting final.

“I have actually won the Seniors World Masters and I cannot begin to tell you how I feel,” an elated Singh stated.

“I have to pinch myself as growing up I was always told by my parents to go out and earn money, but instead I would sneak off to go and play snooker.

“Now I can say I am an actual World Champion and although my dear parents have both passed away I know in my heart of hearts they are so proud of me. Furthermore I believe I have created history by becoming the first Asian to win any World Championship in the game of eight-ball pool.

“I would just like to thank my family for their support and my friends John Roe and Darren Hope, owners of the Court Pool and Snooker Club, for allowing me to practice for free and get me match fit for the World Championships.”

Singh is still in Blackpool competing in the World Team event for India as well as the World Singles competition.

He was originally a snooker ace with a best break of 145 who won everything he could win locally.

Singh was also an expert nine-ball pool player who represented India in the 2001 World Championships. He was once ranked four in the UK.

He took up seniors pool after turning 50 with predictable success.

Singh is keen to attract sponsorship to pay for his travel and entry fees. Anyone interested can contact him on 07970 542138 or by e-mail at ssingh9ball@hotmail.com.

Bourne Snooker Club professional Mark Gray bowed out of the World Cup of Pool, a nine-ball event, in the first round this week.

The 45-year-old was partnered by London’s Imran Majid in the Great Britain B team, but they suffered a shock 7-5 defeat at the hands of Chile in their opening match in Leicester.