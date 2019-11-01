Peterborough-based boxer turns professional

Peterborough has a new boxing professional.

Successful amateur fighter Mohammed Sameer has joined the prestigious boxing management firm MTK Global roster which also includes world champions Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton.

Sameer (20) attended Beeches Primary School and Jack Hunt Secondary School. He joined an after-school boxing club at Jack Hunt and joined Stamford Boxing Club aged 12.

Sameer said: “I am very excited to start my professional journey with MTK Global who have grown so much in the past few years, I believe they will keep me very busy and put me on route to titles.

“I’m in this sport to fight the best and that’s what excites me, and I am very confident with my skills and believe I will be a world champion.

“I did karate before boxing for around four to five years and won a few competitions, then started boxing at the age of 12 and since that I’ve never looked back.

“I’d like to make my professional debut either in December or early next year, I’m itching to get out and fight I’m still young, so I’m not in any rush, I just want to get a few fights under my belt, get some experience and stay busy. Then I’ll start knocking on the doors of titles.”

Local firms aa accountants and CoverSure Insurance are sponsoring Sameer.

Shaz Nawaz of aa accountants said: “It’s great to see a someone from Peterborough doing so well. Sameer has trained hard for eight years and I’m delighted he has turned professional. I’m sure he will be an excellent ambassador for Peterborough and will inspire many others to excel in sport”.

Arif Aziz of CoverSure said: “I’m proud to sponsor Sameer because he‘s worked hard to reach the top level. I know he will do well and this will help other kids in the city reach the top in all other sports”.