Peterborough Athletic Club members record lifetime bests in Southern Area League meeting

Peterborough Athletic Club finished a respectable second at the second match of the Southern Athletics League at The Embankment with 301 points, 19 points behind Ealing.

In the men’s 100m Amaoade and Bryce Tshabalala won the A and B string with Amaoade setting a personal best (PB) of 11.6 seconds. He also won the triple jump with 12.54m, backed up by Cody Roe winning the B-string with 10.91m.

PAC runners Phil Martin (PP) and James Whitehead (18) in the 300om at the Southern Area League meeting. Photo: David Lowndes.

There was a closely fought race in the mens 1500m with Shaun Walton winning the A string and Josh White the B , both setting PBs of 4:07.5 and 4:08.6.

Jamie Horne and Dylan Phillips were jumping for joy after victory in the A and B high jump with clearances of 1.83m and 1.68m respectively.

Tshabalala and Aiden Painter both set PBs in the wettest part of the day in the 200m of 24.8 and 25.6 respectively. Painter also set a new long jump PB of 4.90m when finishing second in the B string.

There was a strong showing in the 3000m with Ben Heron taking second in the A string in 9.14, PAC legend Phil Martin winning the B string in 9.29 and Kirk Brawn setting a new PB of 9:43.

Benji Davies set a new lifetime best in the 800m of 2:01.5 to finish second in the A string and Arron Pike took second in the B string with 2.06.

Kieran Phillips showed gusts and determination to run a PB in the 3000m steeple chase with 12.54.

Also in action for the club were Patrick Cazzato who took four seconds off his 400m PB to run 60.8 in the B string, Luke Phillips who threw a lifetime best in the javelin of 18.62m and Patryk Sprzyngiel in the 400m.

Competing for the women were Sarah Caskey and Chloe Finlay in the 1500m, both finishing in 5:09.0, with ever-dependable Caskey getting a second win of the day in the 2000m steeple chase in 6.22.

Chloe was part of another A & B double in the 5000m, winning in a PB of 18:18.6, with Louise Morgan winning the B string on her debut on the track.

Molly Fletcher won the A string 100 hurdles in her first attempt at the event in 21.1, with Jess Dixon-Walker winning the B string race despite a nasty fall. Fletcher also won the 400 hurdles in 74.4.

Elizabeth Taylor competed in her first senior match and came second in the 200m in 26.2 whilst Megan Sims won the B string 200m in a season’s best of 26.7, after finishing second in the A string 400m in 61.9.

Fresh from her wins at the County Championships, Laura Whitton set a new PB in the 400m of 66.9, ran 2.26 in the A string 800m and won the B string high jump in 1.48. Also running the 800m was Tamsin Wallings who ran a lifetime best of 3:23.2 to come secondnd in the B string.

Harriet Fenton-Lake competed in the A string high jump winning with a jump of 1.53cm as well as equalling her PB in the 100m of 12.7 to finish second in the A string backed up by Abigail Vergette in the B string with 13.9.

Also throwing themselves into action were Georgie Ives-Lappin who set a new PB in winning the B string pole vault adding 45cm to her previous best with 1.65cm, Stacy McGiven who set a new personal best in the shot putt with 8.14m and Kay Gibson threw 14.85 in the discus and 15.39 in the hammer to gain valuable points for the team.

The day finished with wins for the 4 x 100m womens relay in a time of 52.1 (Dion Walker, Fenton Lake, Fletcher and Taylor), third place for the men (D Phillips, Painter, Horne, L Phillips) in 49.8 and a new club record was set in an exciting mixed 4 x 400m by Patryk Sprzyngiel, Stacy McGivern, Megan Sims and Arron Pike in a time of 3:59.9. They finished second.