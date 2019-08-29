Peterboroough Panthers travel to the table-topping Swindon Robins

Ulrich Ostergaard makes a welcome return to Peterborough colours at table-topping Swindon on Thursday (7.30).

Ostergaard comes in for Aaron Summers for the remaining weeks of the season after the reserve suffered a broken foot at the weekend.

Summers admits he’s ‘gutted’ to sit out the remaining weeks after enjoying his time in Panthers colours.

“I came in very late and did a job for them,” he said. “I’m gutted my season has ended like this.”

Boss Carl Johnson said: “The return of Ulrich has gone down well but we should also say thanks to Aaron who did a great job for us.

“He’s given his all for the team and we thank him for that.

“Now we have to go to Swindon and be as positive as we possibly can. We started well at Ipswich last week when we didn’t have a team, so let’s see what we can do at Swindon.”

Then Peterborough return to the East of England Arena for the first time since July when they start a run of three home meetings to round off their Premiership campaign.

They face Belle Vue in what is a crucial meeting for the Aces next Thursday, September 5.

“We can’t wait for that,” said Johnson. “It’s been a long, long gap in our home meetings and we are all looking forward to getting back to the Showrground.”

SWINDON: Jason Doyle, Adam Ellis, Rasmus Jensen, Nick Morris, Troy Batchelor, Ellis Perks, Claus Vissing.

PETERBOROUGH: Rohan Tungate, Ty Proctor, Charles Wright, Hans Andersen, Scott Nicholls, Ulrich Ostergaard, Jason Garrity.