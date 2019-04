Have your say

Joe Perry has it all to do to make the second round of the Betfred World Championship.

The 44 year-old from Chatteris trailed number 16 seed David Gilbert from Tamworth 6-3 overnight after losing the first four frames.

The match resumes at The Crucible at 2.30pm this afternoon (April 23).

If Perry can launch a successful comeback in the best of 19 frames clash then on Friday at 2.30pm he’ll meet defending champion Mark Williams.