Perry breezes into World Championship draw

Joe Perry will be in the draw for the first round of the Betfred World Championship later today (Aril 18).

The 44 year-old from Chatteris breezed through his third qualifying match yesterday when defeating Martin O’Donnell 10-3 compling breaks of 53, 65, 127, 100, 79, 54 and 76 along the way.

In his three qualifying matches Perry lost just five of his 35 frames. He thrashed Germany’s Simon Lichtenberg and China’s Zhang Yong by 10-1 scorelines in the earlier rounds.

It will be Perry’s 16th appearance at the Crucible.