Perry bows out of World Championships despite a strong fightback

Fenland Potter fought hard, but lost his first round match in the World Championship 10-7 to 16th seed David Gilbert today (April 23).

The 44 year-old from Chatteris trailed 6-3 overnight after losing the first four frames.

That deficit grew to 8-4 before Perry won three frames in a row at the Crucible today. Perry had compiled a break of 136 in frame 11.

And he had a great chance to tie the match at 8-8 but missed a simple red to the middle to end a break of 31.

Gilbert won that frame and then pounced to seal the match after Perry had missed another straightforward shot to the middle pocket.