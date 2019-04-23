Perry bows out of World Championships despite a strong fightback

Joe Perry (right) and David Gilbert during day three of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible.
Fenland Potter fought hard, but lost his first round match in the World Championship 10-7 to 16th seed David Gilbert today (April 23).

The 44 year-old from Chatteris trailed 6-3 overnight after losing the first four frames.

That deficit grew to 8-4 before Perry won three frames in a row at the Crucible today. Perry had compiled a break of 136 in frame 11.

And he had a great chance to tie the match at 8-8 but missed a simple red to the middle to end a break of 31.

Gilbert won that frame and then pounced to seal the match after Perry had missed another straightforward shot to the middle pocket.