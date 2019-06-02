Peacock pride as Market Deeping clinch a thrilling win at Bourne, Wisbech and Stamford win well, but March, Castor and Ufford Park all beaten

Lee Peacock emerged from retirement to blast Market Deeping to a thrilling victory in their Lincs Premier Division derby at Bourne yesterday (June 1).

Peacock, batting at number 10, smacked 51 from just 22 balls to turn the game at the Abbey Lawns on its head. It was the first game of the summer for the veteran who had quit the sport to spend more time with his young family. He went into the match without attending a single net.

Sam Evison of Bourne is bowled by Market Deeping's James Hook. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping required 64 from five overs when Peacock marched to the crease, but the big-hitting seam bowler promptly smashed five sixes and three fours in an exhilarating knock to lead his side to the verge of victory.

Such was the brutality of Peacock’s innings - he was particularly harsh on fast bowler Colin Cheer, launching him twice onto the neighbouring football pitch and once more dangerously close to the local swimming pool - only seven were required from the final over, but when Sam Evison dismissed Peacock with the second ball the game appeared to swing back in Bourne’s favour.

But Deeping had another secret weapon at number 11 in the shape of Patrick Harrington who was last man in only because an injury caused by a recent cycling accident. He missed his first ball, but then struck a two and a huge six to seal victory with a ball to spare.

It was harsh on Bourne wicket-keeper Stephen Crossley who struck his first club ton (11 fours, three sixes) from 85 balls during an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 150 with skipper Pete Morgan (67no) as the hosts posted a strong 50-over score of 276-4. Opener Jordan Temple had earlier batted freely for 74.

Stand-in skipper James Hook (54) top scored for Deeping who never looked like winning until Peacock’s heroics.

Bourne remain third, four places and 24 points ahead of Deeping.

In Cambs Division One, Cambridgeshire minor counties skipper James Williams struck 111 not out from 100 balls to set up a 76-run win at Cambridge CC seconds, but Benjamin Pyle’s all-round efforts (62 & 3-22) couldn’t save March from a two-wicket loss at Foxton.

Wisbech are third, but some way behind unbeaten pacesetters Eaton Socon and Sawston & Babraham.

Stamford Town’s excellent start to the Cambs Division Two campaign continued with a three-wicket win at Huntingdon. Skippers past and present Andrew Hulme (74) and Tom Williams (62) did most to get fourth-placed Stamford to their victory target of 219.

Castor were thrashed by 128 runs at St Giles after being skittled for just 97 and Ufford Park went down by 24 runs at Waresley despite some fine late hitting from Wahid Javed who struck and unbeaten 51 from just 38 balls.

Castor and Ufford Park currently fill two of the bottom three positions. Huntingdon are bottom.

RESULTS

Saturday, June 1

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BOURNE lost to MARKET DEEPING by 1 wkt

Bourne 276-4 (S. Crossley 102no, J. Temple 74, P. Morgan 67no, S. Perera 2-65, J. Hook 2-68).

Market Deeping 279-9 (J. Hook 54, L. Peacock 51, J. Smith 46, S. Perera 24, C. Gillett 21, S. Evison 3-30, D. Bandaranaike 3-67, C. Cheer 2-85).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

CAMBRIDGE CC 2nds lost to WISBECH by 76 runs

Wisbech 278-6 (J. Williams 111no, D. Haynes 41, J. Bowers 27, G. Freear 25).

Cambridge 202 (A. Lockie 72, G. Hammond 4-25, G. Freear 3-30, A. Palmer 2-29).

FOXTON beat MARCH by 2 wkts

March 164 (B. Pyle 62, R. Rao 4-30).

Foxton 167-8 (B. Pyle 3-22, S. Rajaguru 3-46).

Division Two

HUNTINGDON lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 3 wkts

Huntingdon 217 (N. Khan 91, N. Ahmed 43, S. Ali 34, S. Lem 4-19, B. Pack 2-15).

Stamford 218-7 (A. Hulme 74, T. Williams 62, S. Chamberlain 22, C. Leigh 2-13, K. Iqbal 2-33, J. Khan 2-40).

ST GILES beat CASTOR by 128 runs

St Giles 225

Castor 97

WARESLEY beat UFFORD PARK by 24 runs

Waresley 187-8 (A. Flint 100, A. Munir 2-18, W. Javed 2-28, J. Corder 2-45).

Ufford Park 163 (W. Javed 51no, R. Keymer 43, N. Buckingham-Jones 4-23).