Patched-up Peterborough Panthers in Monday night action in Monmore

Peterborough Panthers have been forced into several changes for tonight’s Premiership trip to Wolverhampton (June 10).

Panthers travel to Monmore Green without three of their regular riders due to a combination of injuries and international commitments.

Skipper Hans Andersen attempted a comeback from his shoulder blade injury in the Grand Prix qualifier at Glasgow on Saturday (June 8), but had to withdraw after just two rides.

Meanwhile Josh Bates remains on the sidelines following his crash at Leicester last month, confirming to boss Carl Johnson on Saturday night that he is still not fit, while Charles Wright is in Abensberg, Germany to compete in the final GP qualifier.

Panthers operate rider-replacement for Andersen while two former Peterborough riders, Michael Palm Toft and Paul Starke, guest for Wright and Bates respectively. Panthers star Scott Nicholls makes a rapid return to Monmore after starting the season in Wolves colours.

Nicholls top-scored with 13+1 in Thursday’s 41-49 defeat at Ipswich, a meeting in which Panthers went frustratingly close to securing a league point following on from their terrific win at Poole one week earlier.

Nicholls said: “We won’t let our heads go down, we’ve got to roll on. We’ll go to Wolverhampton in a positive frame of mind and see if we can come away with all the points.”

And team manager Carl Johnson believes his side can claim victory. He said: “Not many people will give us a chance of getting a result, but we don’t worry about that.

“We know we have the riders to perform on the small track at Wolverhampton and we have brought in a couple of capable guests as well.

“Our aim will be the same tonight as it is for every another away meeting . . . that’s to pick up a point with anything else on top being a bonus.

“Wolverhampton are having a tough run and that’s something we’ll look to use to our advantage.”

Panthers also travel to Belle Vue in another Premiership fixture on Thursday (June 13), before returning to the East of England Arena to face Swindon on June 20.

Panthers face a Wolves side on a run of four successive defeats. They also make changes to their line-up.

Jacob Thorssell and Nick Morris are now back in the side.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Jacob Thorssell, Nick Morris, Rory Schlein, Ashley Morris, Luke Becker.

PETERBOROUGH: Hans Andersen R/R, Paul Starke, Scott Nicholls, Michael Palm Toft, Rohan Tungate, Aaron Summers, Bradley Wilson-Dean.