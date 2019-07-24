Parkway remain on the road to national success

Parkway have become only the second Northants Bowling Federation club to reach the national final of the Durham Centenary Trophy since the inception of the English Bowling Federation’s club championship back in 1995.

And they achieved it by defeating Warboys, winners for the past two years, 85-73 in the southern area final played at Sawtry.

They will be hoping to go one better than Whittlesey Manor, who were beaten in the 2011 final, when they face Northumberland club New Delaval on the opening day of the national championships at Skegness on Saturday, August 17.

Key result in the four-rink match was Simon Law’s 28-13 victory over England international Nick Brett.

The Parkway team was: Pat Reynolds, Emma Thurston, Michelle Coleman, Neil Wright, Tristan Morton, James Harford, Paul Dalliday, Stuart Reynolds, Brian Martin, Simon Law, Trevor Collins, Mike Robertson.

Parkway will be seeking to qualify again for next year’s Durham Centenary Trophy when they face Blackstones in the final of the Dan Duffy Trophy, the Northants Bowling Federation’s club championship, at the City of Peterborough club tomorrow (Thursday, 6.30pm).

The county’s Adams Cup final will be decided the following Thursday (August 1) when Peterborough & District face City of Peterborough A following semi-final defeats of Whittlesey Manor and Langtoft Pearl respectively. A neutral venue is still to be confirmed.

Warboys may have lost their grip on the Durham Centenary Trophy, but they are still going strong in the Bowls England club competitions.

They have reached the area semi-finals in both the Top Club and Two Rink events meaning they are two wins away in each from the national finals at Leamington.

They swept aside Thrapston 53-23 in the Two Rink competition, and won 4-1 at Newmarket in the Top Club.