Parkway pair face a hectic schedule in the Hunts county finals

Parkway pair Tristan Morton and Catherine Popple face a hectic schedule in the Hunts county finals at Whittlesey Manor on Sunday (10.00am start) having both qualified in four events.

Morton is in both singles against England colleague Nick Brett, the pairs with brother Ean and the triples, while Popple lines up in the pairs, triples and fours, as well as the four-bowl singles.

Apart from the Shotbowl Champion of Champions, all the finalists in the other events have already qualified for the Bowls England finals at Leamington next month by virtue of winning their semi-finals, so they are playing for the distinction of being crowned county champions.

Schedule

10.00am: Women’s rinks: Becca Moorbey, Chloe Brett, Jean Baker, Catherine Popple (Parkway) v Sophie & Angie Morton, Merisha McKernan, Julie Masters (Parkway).

Men’s rinks: Simon Leader, Lewis Baker, Ed Elmore Nick Brett (Parkway) v Steve Roden, Graham Agger, Martin Welsford, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor).

Men’s triples: Matt & Sam Nickerson, Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) v Ean Morton, Mike Robertson, Tristan Morton (Parkway).

12.45pm: Women’s triples: Sarah Newson, Jean Baker, Catherine Popple (Parkway) v Emma Thurston, Val Newson, Pat Reynolds (Parkway).

Men’s pairs: Simon Leader & Joe Randall (Warboys) v Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway).

Women’s U25 singles: Chloe Brett (Parkway) v Becca Moorbey (Parkway).

2.45pm: Women’s 4b singles: Catherine Popple (Parkway) v Juliet May (Buckden).

Women’s 2b singles: Chloe Brett (Parkway) v Sophie Purell (St Ives).

Men’s 2b singles: Tristan Morton (Parkway) v Nick Brett (Warboys).

Men’s U25 singles: Ed Elmore (Warboys) v Harry Ward (Papworth).

Shotbowl Champion of Champions: Richard Wilson (Hemingford) v Jorja Jackson (Holywell-cum-Needingworth).

3.45pm: Men’s 4b singles: Tristan Morton (Parkway) v Nick Brett (Warboys).

4.45pm: Women’s pairs: Sarah Newson & Catherine Popple (Parkway) v Emma Thurston & Pat Reynolds (Parkway).

5.00pm: Stuart & Co Shield: Parkway v Buckden or Whittlesey Manor.