Parkway fly the Peterborough League flag

Parkway, the Peterborough League Premier Division champions, seek to retain the Inter-League Challenge title when they face Spalding League winners Spalding Town at Market Deeping on Sunday (1pm).

It’s the fourth time the event has been staged, with the Spalding League taking the honours in the first two.

The Westward club have been forced to withdraw two more teams from the Peterborough League owing to player shortages.

Westward Lions have been withdrawn from the Midweek League first division, and Westward Rhinos have been pulled out of the Weekend League second division.

Hunts continue their preparations for their Middleton Cup inter-county championship campaign with a visit to Hertfordshire this Saturday in the Eastern Counties League.

Meanwhile, the Hunts women’s team captain Michelle Coleman is hoping to have a strong squad available when the county resume their Johns Trophy campaign following a year’s suspension imposed after withdrawing two years ago.

Their opening game is at home to Suffolk at Parkway on Saturday, June 1.