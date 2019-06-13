Parkway are on the right road to Skegness

Parkway are through to the regional finals of the Durham Centenary Trophy, the English Bowling Federation’s club championship.

They defeated Lincolnshire champions Spalding Town 93-67 at Parkway and now meet the winners of the southern area semi-final clash between Warboys, the defending champions, and Ipswich for a place in the final at Skegness in August.

RESULT

Parkway bt Spalding 93-67 (Parkway rinks only): Brian Martin, Neil Wright, Trevor Collins won 23-16; Howard Shipp, Jeff Newson, Tristan Morton won 21-15; Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Mike Robertson won 28-18; Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law won 21-18.

Meanwhile, Hunts have a qualified for the regional finals of the Balcomb Trophy, the Bowls England men’s inter-county double rink event.

They defeated visiting Suffolk 37-32 at Parkway on Sunday and now advance to the next stage at Maulden BC, Beds, on June 23.

The rink of Lewis Baker, Joe Randall, Ed Elmore and Nick Brett won 25-12, while Tristan Morton’s quartet of brother Ean, James Harford and Simon Law went down 12-20.

The regional finals of the national under 25 inter-county double rink competition, the White Rose Trophy, are being hosted by the Parkway club this Sunday featuring teams from Suffolk, Leics, Essex, Northants, Herts, Norfolk and Cambs as well as host county Hunts.

Hunts men resume their Middleton Cup campaign on Saturday with a trip to Westcliff-on-Sea to face Essex.

Having won their opening match at home to Suffolk, Hunts will be hoping to continue their push for a quarter-final.

Middleton Cup team: Jack Corney, Hayden Moorbey, Joe Randall, Nicky Brett; Matt Saunders, Kierren Murray, Mike Robertson, Ed Elmore; Paul Dalliday, Lindsay Swannell, Peter Brown, Simon Law; Trevor Collins, Jeff Newson, James Harford, Tristan Morton; Eric Baker, Toby Furzeland, Harry Ward, Lewis Baker; Stuart Reynolds, Tom Hall, Barry Kitto, Ean Morton.

n The Northants Bowling Federation county teams suffered a double defeat for the second weekend running, this time away to Lincs.

The Adams team picked up four points to add to the three they managed against champions Suffolk the previous week in a 180-151 defeat on a tricky green at the Burton House club in Boston.

The wins came from the rinks of Martyn Dolby (38-15) and Simon Law (31-22), and while Paul Buckley and Lee Welsford only lost by two shots on their respective rinks, heavy defeats for Adam Warrington (16-45) and Peter Brown (28-40) enabled the hosts to win overall with some degree of comfort.

Having managed only one point from their first two games, the Newton team did add five more to their tally at Grantham where they were beaten 191-161.

The rinks of Brian Bassam (37-21) and Alec Emery (32-29) secured the first rink wins of the season for the team, while the rink of county president Dick Noble snatched a 30-30 draw on the last end.

The teams return to action on Saturday week (June 22) when they host local rivals Hunts.

RESULTS

ADAMS TROPHY

Northants 151 (4), Lincs 180 (18): (Northants rinks only) – Brian Martin, Stephen Harris, Martyn Dolby won 38-15; Paul Dalliday, Bob Warters, Simon Law won 31-22; Steve Roden, Tom Fielding, Lee Welsford lost 22-24; Michael Humphreys, John Earl, Adam Warrington lost 16-45; Neil Wright, Graham Agger, Peter Brown lost 18-40; Roger Stevens, John Holroyd, Paul Buckley lost 24-26.

NEWTON TROPHY

Northants 161 (5), Lincs 191 (17): (Northants rinks only) – Richard Allam, Martin, Stokes, Malcolm Squires lost 24-44; Jeff Clipston, Peter Jessop, Fred Richardson lost 18-28; Dave Corney, Zack Brown, Dick Noble drew 30-30; Les Sharp, Mick Greaves, Alec Emery won 32-29; Alan Dyer, Tony Kemp, Brian Bassam won 37-21; Dave Roberts, Mick Linnell, Roger Strong lost 20-39.

n On the Northants women’s county scene, the first Silver Jubilee Vase team of the season has been selected ahead of their home match with Norfolk at the City of Peterborough club next Wednesday.

The team for the Donald Steward fixture against the same county at Ketton will be selected following yesterday’s scheduled opener against North Cambs.

Vase team: Joyce Needham, Pat Collicott, Pearl O’Brien; Maggie Holden, Margaret Andrew, Ann Northern; Carol Grief, Linda Toms, Hazel Bass; Veona Slater, Andrea Cox, Viv Hempsell; Julie Cooper, Val Du’Kett, Wendy Humphreys.

n City of Peterborough were beaten 42-25 by Somersham in the second round of the Bowls England Tony Allcock Tropy, an inter-club mixed double rink event.

n Parkway received a walkover from Westward in the second round of the Bowls England Top Club competition and will now host St Neots in the next round.