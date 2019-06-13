Pardoe makes it a third win on the trot

Have your say

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe recorded a third successive time trial win at the weekend.

He took the honours in the Northampton and District Cycling Association 15 mile event at Sawtry in 31mins 42secs.

Fenland Clarion pair Steve Maile (33:44) and Simon Pitchford (34:23) finished second and third respectively.

Mel Evans of Fenland Clarion took first place in the women’s competition with a time of 42;17.

Peterborough CC took the team win thanks to Pardoe, Malcolm Smith and James Boardley.

Pardoe won his age group at the Tour Of Cambridgeshire event the previous weekend and also the ECCA 10 Mile championship on May 25.