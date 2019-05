Have your say

Peterborough Cycling Club’s Paul Pardoe took his first open time trial win of the year at Chelmsford on Monday in an event dominated by the club.

Four riders made the trip to the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 10 mile event, with Pardoe taking first place with 20:47. PCC’s Matt Senter was second with 21:04, Kevin Hobbs sixth with 22:33 and James Boardley 16th with 24:02.

The result extends PCC’s lead in the ECCA team competition.